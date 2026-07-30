Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook for Q3: Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Teradyne forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip equipment demand, shares jump

Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Cantor Fitzgerald rating update

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Teradyne Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Negative Sentiment: After a substantial prior rally, Teradyne’s elevated valuation and recent volatility leave the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly if AI-related demand slows or semiconductor equipment spending becomes less robust. Broader weakness across some chip-equipment stocks also weighed on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $319.41 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $382.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

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Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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