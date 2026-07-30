Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $31,846,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 502,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 130,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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