Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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