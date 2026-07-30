Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla
Tesla Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s long-term growth initiatives received support from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, which continued buying Tesla shares after the selloff. Some analysts also maintain bullish targets based on potential growth in Full Self-Driving, robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots. Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla Stock
- Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term renewable-power purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas, while its Optimus division expanded teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. These moves support Tesla’s energy and robotics strategies, although they are not yet major earnings contributors. Tesla Secures Long-Term Power Deals and Expands Optimus Teleoperation
- Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators show TSLA is at its most oversold level in more than a year, raising the possibility of a short-term rebound. Morningstar also described the post-earnings decline as an attractive buying opportunity. Tesla Stock Hasn't Been This Oversold in More Than a Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla won a bid to revive a UK lawsuit involving 5G patent licensing, but the legal development is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Tesla Wins Bid to Revive UK Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS missed estimates by approximately 34%, despite a revenue beat. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose substantially, intensifying concerns about margins and cash generation.
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has fallen for five straight sessions and is trading below key moving averages, near its 52-week low. Although the shares are oversold, valuation remains elevated relative to current automotive earnings, leaving little room for execution disappointments. Tesla Stock Breaks $300
- Negative Sentiment: Investor confidence is also being pressured by delays and execution risks surrounding robotaxis and Optimus, increased competition from Ford and BYD, and the strong performance of bearish Tesla ETFs. Tesla Stock Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2022
Tesla Company Profile
(Free Report
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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