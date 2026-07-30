Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2%

PNC opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $176.88 and a one year high of $256.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here