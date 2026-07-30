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Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,735 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Texas Roadhouse logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bull Harbor Capital acquired 7,735 Texas Roadhouse shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.28 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.82% of the company.
  • Texas Roadhouse reported quarterly EPS of $1.87, exceeding estimates of $1.80, while revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $1.63 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, yielding about 1.4% annually.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $194.90, despite several firms raising targets as high as $220. Shares recently opened near their 52-week high at $209.16.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Texas Roadhouse.

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,735 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $209.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.82 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $483,252.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,331.05. This represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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