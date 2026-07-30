Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,952 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 271,221 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Evercore decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. Positive Sentiment: UPS raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook

The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased their targets. UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating.

UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may appeal to long-term investors. Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Is United Parcel Service Stock A Bargain Before Earnings?

Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the key investor concern. GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume.

GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is increasing. Retailers are diversifying away from the traditional UPS-FedEx-USPS delivery network as customers demand faster and often free shipping, potentially pressuring UPS volumes, pricing and margins. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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