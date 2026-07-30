Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,826 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,330,000 after acquiring an additional 472,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What's Driving the Move?

Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation.

ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Exxon Mobil Offers Limited Upside Potential

Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: A hawkish shift from several Federal Reserve officials weighed on the broader market. Higher-for-longer interest rates could limit appetite for richly valued equities, even as energy companies benefit from stronger commodity prices. Stock Market Today, July 29

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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