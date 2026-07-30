Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in General Motors Company $GM

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,467 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $17,753,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $28,781,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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