Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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