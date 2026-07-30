Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 352,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $293.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI governance products strengthen Snowflake’s enterprise positioning. Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer to track activity, control costs

Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant additional upside. Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Wells Fargo says this software stock can surge 85%

Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Partnership activity reinforces the AI-security narrative. 1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. 1Password joins Snowflake to tackle AI security

1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved. A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Snowflake flashes golden cross after sell-off

A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may concern investors. Director Frank Slootman sold roughly $79.5 million of shares on July 20 and another $2.8 million on July 21, while director Benoit Dageville sold approximately $18.4 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but they can still weigh on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $7,127,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,043,529.60. This trade represents a 63.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,102,015 shares of company stock worth $504,063,952. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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