Bumble Inc. $BMBL Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213,887 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,378,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of Bumble worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bumble by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,337,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bumble by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,882,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 466,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,726,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 545,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bumble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,233.72. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $61,416.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $328,809.87. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,954,026 shares of company stock valued at $113,182,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.35% of the company's stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Further Reading

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