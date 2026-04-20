Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $131.93.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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