Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Stock Position Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,240 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock worth $552,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,328 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $529,274.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 79,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,107.38. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $371.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.49 and a 12-month high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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