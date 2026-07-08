Burney Co. Invests $4.15 Million in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Burney Co. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.59% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 275,995 shares of the company's stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting AMN Healthcare Services

Here are the key news stories impacting AMN Healthcare Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which can signal improving expectations for future profitability.

Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which can signal improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: AMN Healthcare highlighted continued momentum in its Managed Services Program business, labor disruption-related demand, and AI-driven staffing tools, which support the case for revenue stability and growth. Article Title

AMN Healthcare highlighted continued momentum in its Managed Services Program business, labor disruption-related demand, and AI-driven staffing tools, which support the case for revenue stability and growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for August 6, keeping attention on upcoming results and forward guidance. Article Title

The company scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for August 6, keeping attention on upcoming results and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Not all analyst revisions were positive: Zacks also trimmed its Q1 2027 EPS estimate and lowered its Q1 2028 forecast, underscoring ongoing uncertainty around near-term earnings trends.

Not all analyst revisions were positive: Zacks also trimmed its Q1 2027 EPS estimate and lowered its Q1 2028 forecast, underscoring ongoing uncertainty around near-term earnings trends. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face risks from pricing pressure and industry shifts, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the company’s strong operational themes.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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