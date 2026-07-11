Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Burney Co. trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in H&R Block were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $39.54 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

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