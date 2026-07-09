Burney Co. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm had revenue of $476.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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