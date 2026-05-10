BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 354.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,754,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,460,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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