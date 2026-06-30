BXM Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BXM Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.4% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Walleye Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average of $412.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.83, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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