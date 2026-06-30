BXM Wealth LLC Sells 46,810 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,810 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $414.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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