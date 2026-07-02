BXM Wealth LLC Sells 67,962 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,962 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $253.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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