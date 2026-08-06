BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 248,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.69% of BXP worth $139,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BXP by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BXP by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in BXP by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 121,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BXP by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 2,555.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 212,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 204,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 3.91. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. BXP had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here