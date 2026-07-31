C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $272.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,567 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 476,214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $272,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS growth reaccelerated sharply: Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Amazon's AWS posts fastest growth since 2021

Amazon Web Services revenue rose 37% year over year—the fastest growth in several years—beating expectations as enterprise AI spending increased. New arrangements with Meta and OpenAI further support demand for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a broad earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 20% to $200.6 billion, surpassing the $197.0 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $5.75 exceeded expectations of $1.82. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit was approximately $16.6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and retail added momentum: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day activity supported the North American e-commerce business. Amazon also said a $600 million tariff refund will be partly passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy is increasingly focused on monetization: Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Amazon is proving you don't need the best model

Coverage suggests Amazon is emphasizing AWS infrastructure, partnerships and customer access rather than competing exclusively to build the industry’s top proprietary model. This could improve returns on AI spending and reduce the cost of a frontier-model race. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings.

Amazon’s Anthropic investment produced a substantial non-operating gain, boosting reported profitability, but the benefit may be volatile and does not represent recurring operating earnings. Negative Sentiment: Spending and guidance remain investor concerns: Amazon’s planned roughly $200 billion of 2026 capital expenditures is pressuring free cash flow, while its third-quarter revenue outlook of $197 billion to $202 billion is below the approximately $204.6 billion analyst consensus. Reports of costly AI deployment errors add to execution risk. Amazon Contends With Unplanned Overspending on AI

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 135,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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