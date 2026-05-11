C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $300.36 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,417 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 177,246 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 5.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.15% of Linde worth $300,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $493.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.88 and a 200-day moving average of $457.12. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $540.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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