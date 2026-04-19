C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,468 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors' holdings in Apple were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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