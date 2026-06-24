Cache Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,076 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 13.6%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,963.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,474.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $845.76.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Article Title

SanDisk continues to benefit from the long-term AI storage story, with several articles highlighting that AI is “fundamentally” changing the NAND market and supporting stronger data-center memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to continued optimism around SanDisk’s AI-driven pure-play NAND positioning, which has helped fuel a major rerating in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Article Title

One analyst commentary argues the current selling is mainly profit-taking after a parabolic run in AI memory stocks, suggesting investors are rotating rather than abandoning the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Article Title

Another report says the broader memory-stock rally stalled as tech selling spread to new markets and industries, pressuring the group as a whole. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Article Title

SanDisk is being sold along with Micron and Western Digital amid fears of an AI bubble, high AI spending, and rate-hike risks, which are weighing on sentiment for memory-chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Tuesday’s sharp drop was amplified by a Korean market crash that hit memory-chip names across the sector. Article Title

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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