CACI International, Inc. $CACI Position Decreased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for approximately 4.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of CACI International worth $48,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CACI International by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 595.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

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CACI International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CACI stock opened at $482.64 on Tuesday. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.62 and a twelve month high of $683.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.23 and a 200 day moving average of $579.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,812.40. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.50.

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CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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