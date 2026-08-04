Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 31,235 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,684 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.60.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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