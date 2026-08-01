Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,891 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 369,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $340.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $372.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 145,557 shares of company stock valued at $56,375,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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