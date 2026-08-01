CAE Inc $CAE Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,882 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 578,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.38% of CAE worth $31,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

CAE Price Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CAE

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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