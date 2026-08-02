Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,544 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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