Calamos Advisors LLC Has $64.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,164 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 360,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,267,800 shares of company stock valued at $540,700,852 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Arista’s AI networking portfolio, strong cloud demand, and 35% revenue growth as drivers that could support more upside ahead.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Arista’s AI networking portfolio, strong cloud demand, and 35% revenue growth as drivers that could support more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Arista was included in a “high-growth wide-moat” stock list, reinforcing investor confidence in its competitive positioning and long-term growth outlook.

Arista was included in a “high-growth wide-moat” stock list, reinforcing investor confidence in its competitive positioning and long-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A recent comparison note on enterprise AI stocks said Workday may offer more upside than Arista right now because of its lower valuation and improving earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm for ANET.

A recent comparison note on enterprise AI stocks said Workday may offer more upside than Arista right now because of its lower valuation and improving earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm for ANET. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s CEO, Jayshree Ullal, sold 242,422 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was disclosed and routine, large insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

The company’s CEO, Jayshree Ullal, sold 242,422 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was disclosed and routine, large insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Arista Networks has also been cited as moving down more than the broader market in recent trading, reflecting near-term weakness despite its strong fundamentals.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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