Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 100,715 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $73,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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