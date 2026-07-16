Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Fabrinet $FN

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,504 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Weiss Ratings cut Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $487.42 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $604.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.94. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $272.49 and a fifty-two week high of $748.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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