Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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