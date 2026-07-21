California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,125 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Steel Dynamics worth $53,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $288.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,206.13. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,578,734.06. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Steel Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Steel Dynamics reported second-quarter earnings of $3.69-$3.80 per share, topping analyst estimates and more than doubling year-ago profit, helped by record steel shipments, improved steel pricing, and strong domestic demand. Article Title

Steel Dynamics reported second-quarter earnings of $3.69-$3.80 per share, topping analyst estimates and more than doubling year-ago profit, helped by record steel shipments, improved steel pricing, and strong domestic demand. Positive Sentiment: The company generated $6.1 billion in net sales, $700 million in operating income, $921 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $428 million in operating cash flow, while also buying back $200 million of its own shares. Article Title

The company generated $6.1 billion in net sales, $700 million in operating income, $921 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $428 million in operating cash flow, while also buying back $200 million of its own shares. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it expects strong U.S. steel and aluminum consumption to continue through the rest of 2026, which supports the longer-term outlook but did not prevent near-term trading caution. Article Title

Management said it expects strong U.S. steel and aluminum consumption to continue through the rest of 2026, which supports the longer-term outlook but did not prevent near-term trading caution. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are focusing on a non-cash impairment tied to shifting an aluminum project, along with ongoing startup losses in aluminum and softer profitability in steel fabrication, which may be fueling caution despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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