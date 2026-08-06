California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,515 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,766 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $693.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Key Blue Owl Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl’s European net lease fund closed with more than €1.6 billion in commitments, exceeding its €1 billion target and €1.5 billion hard cap. The strong oversubscription signals robust institutional demand and could support future fee-related earnings growth. Blue Owl European net lease fund article

Blue Owl’s European net lease fund closed with more than €1.6 billion in commitments, exceeding its €1 billion target and €1.5 billion hard cap. The strong oversubscription signals robust institutional demand and could support future fee-related earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl-backed data-center developer Stack reportedly acquired land in Culpeper County, Virginia. The transaction expands exposure to data-center infrastructure, a high-growth alternative-investment theme, although the financial impact on OWL is not specified. Stack buys Virginia land article

Blue Owl-backed data-center developer Stack reportedly acquired land in Culpeper County, Virginia. The transaction expands exposure to data-center infrastructure, a high-growth alternative-investment theme, although the financial impact on OWL is not specified. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl’s business-development companies announced substantial buybacks: Blue Owl Capital Corporation repurchased approximately $35 million of shares, while Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. bought back $55 million. Buybacks can be accretive to NAV and indicate management sees value in the shares. OTF also reported stable NAV, rising adjusted NII and low non-accruals. OBDC financial results OTF financial results

Blue Owl’s business-development companies announced substantial buybacks: Blue Owl Capital Corporation repurchased approximately $35 million of shares, while Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. bought back $55 million. Buybacks can be accretive to NAV and indicate management sees value in the shares. OTF also reported stable NAV, rising adjusted NII and low non-accruals. Neutral Sentiment: Blue Owl provided $106 million to refinance New York City’s Lowell Hotel, highlighting continued lending activity in commercial real estate. The deal supports origination momentum but also maintains exposure to the property market. Lowell Hotel refinancing article

Blue Owl provided $106 million to refinance New York City’s Lowell Hotel, highlighting continued lending activity in commercial real estate. The deal supports origination momentum but also maintains exposure to the property market. Negative Sentiment: OBDC reported a decline in NAV per share, higher non-accruals at cost and markdowns on several investments, despite stronger adjusted NII and dividend coverage. These credit-quality concerns could weigh on sentiment toward Blue Owl’s broader private-credit platform. OBDC quarterly results

OBDC reported a decline in NAV per share, higher non-accruals at cost and markdowns on several investments, despite stronger adjusted NII and dividend coverage. These credit-quality concerns could weigh on sentiment toward Blue Owl’s broader private-credit platform. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusually large purchases of OWL put options indicate some investors are positioning for additional downside or hedging existing exposure. Options activity is not conclusive, but it reflects near-term caution. OWL put options article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.44.

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About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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