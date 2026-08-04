California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,978,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,746,000 after buying an additional 785,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,123,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $942,477,000 after buying an additional 461,524 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,927 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 64,687 shares during the period. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE MOS opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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