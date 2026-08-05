California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 25,386 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

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Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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