California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 33,714 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,277 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after buying an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after buying an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,699,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,656,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE:NVT opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

More nVent Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations: nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. nVent Electric earnings report

nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance points to continued momentum: The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. nVent second-quarter financial results

The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center investment supports the growth narrative: nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. nVent expands data-center liquid-cooling capacity

nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong results, nVent trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, leaving the stock potentially sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future guidance revisions.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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