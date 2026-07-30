California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $117,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $179.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Key American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again, targets approximately 15 percent data center revenue growth

American Tower raised its 2026 guidance again, increasing the midpoints for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. The company now expects adjusted EPS of approximately $11.00-$11.17, above the $10.66 analyst consensus. Management also expects roughly 15% growth in data-center revenue, supported by strong AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

Second-quarter revenue reached $2.749 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of expectations, while AFFO rose to $2.71 per share from $2.60 a year earlier, in line with estimates. Property revenue increased 6.3%, and net income attributable to common shareholders rose sharply to approximately $868 million. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. American Tower raises outlook as CoreSite leasing reaches record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center business, and robust global tower leasing are improving the company’s growth profile. The results suggest that AI-related data-center demand may provide an increasingly important earnings driver beyond traditional mobile-network infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Scotiabank adjusts price target on American Tower

Analysts raised their valuation targets: Scotiabank increased its target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating upside potential but a measured view of the shares’ valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face operational and financing headwinds, including DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs. Although the outlook was raised, some coverage noted that the initial full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations, which could limit near-term enthusiasm if tower growth or CoreSite leasing slows. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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