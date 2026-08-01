California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Aercap worth $30,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aercap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results supported the stock. AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, well above the $4.14 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.22 billion exceeded expectations of $2.10 billion and increased 14.9% year over year. Management maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $16.80 per share. AerCap Holdings N.V. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, well above the $4.14 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.22 billion exceeded expectations of $2.10 billion and increased 14.9% year over year. Management maintained fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $16.80 per share. Positive Sentiment: Aircraft demand remains favorable. Continued demand for aircraft helped drive AerCap’s quarterly performance, reinforcing the outlook for leasing activity and earnings. Continued Demand Drives AerCap Figures

Continued demand for aircraft helped drive AerCap’s quarterly performance, reinforcing the outlook for leasing activity and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets. Truist increased its target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley raised its target from $155 to $165, though it retained an “equal weight” rating, signaling more limited conviction. Analyst Price Target Updates

Truist increased its target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley raised its target from $155 to $165, though it retained an “equal weight” rating, signaling more limited conviction. Positive Sentiment: Positive investor signals continued. AER was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” value-stock list, and AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

AER was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” value-stock list, and AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation expectations are mixed. Morgan Stanley’s “equal weight” rating indicates that, despite the higher target, the firm views much of the recent upside as reflected in the stock price.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $156.33.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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