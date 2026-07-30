California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equinix worth $136,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,008.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,055.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $993.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Key Stories Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16% year over year and ahead of the $2.59 billion consensus estimate. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $11.78 per share, above the $11.25 estimate and $9.91 reported a year earlier. Equinix Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16% year over year and ahead of the $2.59 billion consensus estimate. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $11.78 per share, above the $11.25 estimate and $9.91 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook: Equinix increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69-$43.29, well above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and raised revenue guidance to $10.205-$10.285 billion. Its longer-term outlook calls for 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029. Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results, Raises 2026 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

Equinix increased its 2026 EPS guidance to $42.69-$43.29, well above the roughly $38.26 analyst consensus, and raised revenue guidance to $10.205-$10.285 billion. Its longer-term outlook calls for 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators remained favorable, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net new interconnections, 11% growth in monthly recurring revenue and 52 projects under development across 33 markets.

Demand indicators remained favorable, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net new interconnections, 11% growth in monthly recurring revenue and 52 projects under development across 33 markets. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, expanding liquidity but also adding to its financing capacity and obligations. Equinix Expands Liquidity With New Global Credit Facility

Equinix entered a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, expanding liquidity but also adding to its financing capacity and obligations. Neutral Sentiment: South African authorities approved two planned Cape Town data centers despite activist concerns about water use, power demand and environmental effects, removing a near-term development obstacle but leaving execution and regulatory risks.

South African authorities approved two planned Cape Town data centers despite activist concerns about water use, power demand and environmental effects, removing a near-term development obstacle but leaving execution and regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5-$2.6 billion was below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, prompting the market reaction despite the stronger annual outlook. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5-$2.6 billion was below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, prompting the market reaction despite the stronger annual outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed numerous sales and no open-market purchases by executives over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although such transactions may reflect scheduled selling or compensation plans.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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