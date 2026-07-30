California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $109,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $485.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $495.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $408.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $386.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.71 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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