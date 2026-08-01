California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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