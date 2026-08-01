California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,257 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,652,890,000 after buying an additional 106,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after buying an additional 1,398,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,151,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $364.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $428.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its 200 day moving average is $268.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $40.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Leerink Partners upgrade Bank of America upgrade

Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter beat: Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Humana second-quarter profit report

Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. TD Cowen price target update

from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. Negative Sentiment: Unchanged guidance disappointed investors: Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Humana stock and second-quarter outlook

Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Medicare Advantage exits: Humana plans to withdraw from additional Medicare Advantage markets and plans in 2027 as it targets a 3% margin. The portfolio reshaping may improve profitability over time, but it could reduce membership and revenue growth in the near term. Humana Medicare Advantage plan exits

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Humana from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $386.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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