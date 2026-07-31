California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,478 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $54,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock worth $171,700,000 after purchasing an additional 356,208 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock worth $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 415,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,936,695 shares of the company's stock worth $143,044,000 after purchasing an additional 255,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. New Street Research set a $91.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $78.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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