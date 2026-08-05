California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pool worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pool by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 66.7% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $101,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 120.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $28,326,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $336.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pool's dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor conference participation may improve communication with shareholders. Pool Corporation announced that it will participate in several investor events during the third quarter. The update could give management an opportunity to discuss demand trends, cost controls and its 2026 outlook, although the announcement itself contained no new financial guidance. Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Pool Corporation announced that it will participate in several investor events during the third quarter. The update could give management an opportunity to discuss demand trends, cost controls and its 2026 outlook, although the announcement itself contained no new financial guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operating results remain relatively stable. Pool’s latest quarterly report showed revenue of approximately $1.82 billion, up 2.2% year over year, while EPS of $5.38 exceeded consensus by $0.05. Management’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96 remains the key benchmark for investors; no change to that outlook was reported in the latest news.

Pool’s latest quarterly report showed revenue of approximately $1.82 billion, up 2.2% year over year, while EPS of $5.38 exceeded consensus by $0.05. Management’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96 remains the key benchmark for investors; no change to that outlook was reported in the latest news. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles use “pool” in unrelated contexts. Reports concerning the Washington, D.C., Reflecting Pool, SwamCam’s pool alarms, ALSCO Pooling Service and comparisons with LKQ do not involve Pool Corporation and should not be viewed as catalysts for POOL.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. This represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Hope purchased 464 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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