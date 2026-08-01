California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,339 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of TechnipFMC worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 408,437 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is 7.63%.

TechnipFMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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