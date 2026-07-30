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California State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.58 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,125 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $107,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.7%

LNG opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.64.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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