California State Teachers Retirement System Has $123.82 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,793 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 24,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Blackstone worth $123,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Blackstone by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,381,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $983,690,000 after buying an additional 3,178,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,709,345 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $417,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Blackstone by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,168 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $204,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,679.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 899,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,169,363.51. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,825,959 shares of company stock worth $224,789,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.18. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: A major shareholder, Private Multi-Asset Blackstone, purchased 573,614 shares for approximately $15 million, increasing its position by 7.28%. The purchase follows another $20 million acquisition in June and may signal insider confidence. Blackstone Major Shareholder Acquires Shares

A major shareholder, Private Multi-Asset Blackstone, purchased 573,614 shares for approximately $15 million, increasing its position by 7.28%. The purchase follows another $20 million acquisition in June and may signal insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone is leading a consortium in a 20.5-year lease-and-leaseback agreement covering Kuwait’s domestic and export pipeline network. As Kuwait’s largest-ever foreign direct investment, the deal demonstrates Blackstone’s ability to deploy capital into large-scale infrastructure assets. Blackstone Leads Kuwait Pipeline Deal

Blackstone is leading a consortium in a 20.5-year lease-and-leaseback agreement covering Kuwait’s domestic and export pipeline network. As Kuwait’s largest-ever foreign direct investment, the deal demonstrates Blackstone’s ability to deploy capital into large-scale infrastructure assets. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s involvement in Jersey Mike’s planned IPO highlights its ability to improve portfolio companies and monetize investments. The sandwich chain is reportedly targeting an $8 billion valuation after Blackstone reduced expenses. Blackstone and Jersey Mike’s IPO

The firm’s involvement in Jersey Mike’s planned IPO highlights its ability to improve portfolio companies and monetize investments. The sandwich chain is reportedly targeting an $8 billion valuation after Blackstone reduced expenses. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.52 versus the $1.34 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 35.9% year over year to $5.04 billion. The quarterly dividend was also increased to $1.29 per share from $1.16, supporting the income appeal.

Blackstone recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.52 versus the $1.34 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 35.9% year over year to $5.04 billion. The quarterly dividend was also increased to $1.29 per share from $1.16, supporting the income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of $147.76. However, recent target changes were mixed, including RBC’s increase to $169 and lower targets from JPMorgan and Citizens JMP.

Analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of $147.76. However, recent target changes were mixed, including RBC’s increase to $169 and lower targets from JPMorgan and Citizens JMP. Negative Sentiment: A valuation-focused analysis argues that BX may be fully priced after a 37.4% three-year gain. Premium earnings multiples and intrinsic-value estimates leave less margin of safety, even as AI-related investments and new products could support long-term growth. Blackstone Stock May Be Fully Priced

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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